Four fertilizer dealers booked:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Four people were arrested for selling substandard fertilizers at a higher-than-fixed rate, here on Friday.

According to official sources,the teams of agriculture department visited various areas of the district and found that dealers --Ashraf in Laksian, Muhammad Amir in Sahiwal,Shafqat Mehmood and Muhammad Shahid in Chak no 46 SB, were selling substandard urea fertilizer at exorbitant rates.

The team also got registered cases against the dealers.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said none would be allowed to exploit farmers and the sale of fertilizers at recommended prices would be ensured.