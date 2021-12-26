Four fertilizer dealers booked, 2010 bags of Urea fertilizer recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :District administration booked 2010 bags of fertilizers and also registered cases against four fertilizer dealers during different raids.

According to official sources, 610 bags of Urea fertilizers were recovered from a trailer, near Pul Chawan.

Similarly, 1400 bags were recovered from warehouse during joint raids by district administration and agriculture department officials.

The district administration got cases registered against owners of shops namely Zain Trader Kukarhattah, and Shahid Traders, Abdullah Traders, and Al-Faisal traders, at Adda 12-meel.

According to Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the hoarders would be punished strictly adding that the recovered fertilizer bags would be provided to farmers on recommended price of Rs 1768 per bag.