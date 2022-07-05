Four fertilizer dealers fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration imposed fine on four fertilizer dealers for selling fertilizer on higher rates during a special crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Qureshi, Assistant director agricultural extension Dr Sohail Ibrahim along with his team, conducted raids at various locations in tehsil Sahiwal and checked prices of fertilizers at various shops.

They imposed a fine of Rs 31,000 on the four dealers --Sarfraz Dhudhi of Shahwala village,Muhammad Waris of Jarrah village, Muhammad Shakeel and Muhammad Hayyat . They were involved in selling fertilizer on high rates.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant director agriculture extention Dr Sohail Ibrahim said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure availability of fertilizer on controlled rates as per directives of provincial government.