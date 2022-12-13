UrduPoint.com

Four Fertilizer Dealers Held For Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Four fertilizer dealers held for overcharging

Four fertilizers dealers were booked for overcharging in district Muzaffargarh.

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Four fertilizers dealers were booked for overcharging in district Muzaffargarh.

According to Assistant Director Agriculture Muhammad Afzal Qureshi, a team from agriculture department raided at scattered place and found four fertilizers dealers selling fertilizers against recommended prices.

The dealers are identified as Abdul Hameed (Pul Gudara), Ajmal Kamboh (Jatoe), Muhammad Younis (Jallo Sahu) and Samiullah (Abdul Wala). Cases have been registered against them with police stations concerned.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

Russia's Rosatom to Test Fuel for Pilot Nuclear Re ..

Russia's Rosatom to Test Fuel for Pilot Nuclear Reactor in 2023

4 minutes ago
 Share of Russian Gas in Austrian Imports Cut from ..

Share of Russian Gas in Austrian Imports Cut from 80% to 20% - Austrian Chancell ..

4 minutes ago
 Fiji votes under media blackout

Fiji votes under media blackout

4 minutes ago
 FM in New York to host special 'G-77 and China Min ..

FM in New York to host special 'G-77 and China Ministerial' meeting

4 minutes ago
 Dr. Sania Nishtar visits Govt School for Blind Stu ..

Dr. Sania Nishtar visits Govt School for Blind Students

5 minutes ago
 Late Rahimullah Yousafzai honoured with life time ..

Late Rahimullah Yousafzai honoured with life time achievement award

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.