Four fertilizer dealers held for overcharging

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Four fertilizers dealers were booked for overcharging in district Muzaffargarh.

According to Assistant Director Agriculture Muhammad Afzal Qureshi, a team from agriculture department raided at scattered place and found four fertilizers dealers selling fertilizers against recommended prices.

The dealers are identified as Abdul Hameed (Pul Gudara), Ajmal Kamboh (Jatoe), Muhammad Younis (Jallo Sahu) and Samiullah (Abdul Wala). Cases have been registered against them with police stations concerned.