Four fertilizer shops sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin, Muhammad Rabnawaz on Sunday sealed four fertilizer shops for selling fertilizer at exorbitant rates.

In a crackdown against artificial shortage and profiteering, the AC sealed four shops and imposed fine of Rs 90,000 on various fertilizer dealers for selling fertilizer on high rates and creating artificial shortage of Urea.

Rabnawaz also ordered the registration of cases against three fertilizer dealersfor profiteering.