Four Fesco officers promoted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Four officers of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) have been promoted as general managers and chief engineers.

Additional Director Fesco Tahir Sheikh said that senior selection board of the PEPCO promoted Chief Commercial Officer Ihsan Elahi and Chief Engineer Khalid Javed Khan as general managers while Superintending Engineer (Operation) Jhang Circle Mazhar Naveed and Director (MT&MC) Bashir Ahmad Sheikh have been promoted as chief engineers.

The services of the officers have been placed at the disposal of the CEO Fesco for further postingand a notification had been issued on Saturday, he added.