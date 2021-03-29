Four fireworks dealers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The police have arrested four fireworks dealers during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Mandra police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) launched a crackdown against fireworks dealers and managed to net four namely Zulqarnain, Attique, Usman and Hashim and recovered an ample quantity of fireworks items from their possession.

He said the arrested suppliers were going to deliver fireworks items to different parties.

He said that no one would be allowed to violate the law adding, violators would be treated with iron hands.

Separate cases have been registered against the fireworks dealers, he added.