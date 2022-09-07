Four fireworks dealers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Police have arrested four fireworks dealers during a crackdown and recovered huge quantity of fireworks items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directive of City Police Officer, Gunjmandi Police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) launched a crackdown against firework dealers and managed to arrest Hassan, Shehzor, Zafar and Zeeshan, four fireworks dealers and recovered an ample quantity of fireworks from them.

Separate cases have been registered against the fireworks dealers, police confirmed.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal, Babar Javed Joya said no one would be allowed to violate the law and violators would be treated with iron hands.