Four FIRs lodged for violating anti-dengue laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has lodged four First Information Reports (FIRs) against two service stations and two tyre shops for violation of anti-dengue laws.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar carried out cleanliness inspection in the area of I-10 and I-11and sealed a service station on the spot, an official source in ICT told APP on Wednesday.

During the drive over Rs 20,000 fines were imposed against littering.

He warned that stern action would also be taken as per law against the junkyards, tyre shops and owners of under-construction places for violating the anti-dengue laws.