Four fleeing corona patients from Karachi traced, shifted to Nishtar hospital

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Rapid response team chased the four corona affected patients who managed to flee from Quarantine center Karachi near from Shujabad area and shifted them to Nishtar hospital.

The four people residents of Sikandrabad Shujabad area who came to Karachi from Dubai and were quarantined in Karachi after they tested positive.

The district administration had received information that they managed to flee from Quarantine center Karachi and going to Shujabad.

The health, Rescue and police team led by Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Mobeen Ahsan cardoned off Sikandrabad and stopped a vehicle early morning today who was bringing the corona patients.

The four corona affected patients and driver of the vehicle were shifted to Nishtar hospital for corona tests.

The patients identified as Asif, Ramzan, Shahid, Naveed and driver Ghulam Abbas.

APP /sak