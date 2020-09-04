Four flood relief camps set up in Muzaffargarh

As many as four flood relief camps were set up in tehsil Muzaffargarh, with local administration started holding announcement in mosques to warn locals for moving toward safer places

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as four flood relief camps were set up in tehsil Muzaffargarh, with local administration started holding announcement in mosques to warn locals for moving toward safer places.

According to canal department' sources,currently 157,000 cusec feet water was passing through Head Punjand point which was sharply approaching toward river Sindh.

It had remained only few kilometers away from Ali Pur. While 450,000 cusec feet water was already passing through Sindh River.

Administration started displacing locals to safer places to get them saved from any untoward circumstances emerging out through flash flood.