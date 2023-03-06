Four flour smuggling bids foiled

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Food Department Taxila circle on Monday foiled four different bids to smuggle wheat flour and arrested four persons.

Talking to newsmen, Aabid Ijaz Khan, Assistant food controller has said that acting on the directives of district food controller and deputy commissioner Rawalpindi, the food department has intensified surveillance on all the exit points of the Rawalpindi district especially inter provincial border food check posts and foiled to smuggle over 990 bags of different quantity of flour in Wah Saddar and Taxila Police station areas.

He said that four smugglers were sent behind bars after registration of cases under food act while four vehicles were impounded during operation against the flour smugglers.