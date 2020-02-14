Four food outlets sealed in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:37 PM

Food Safety teams sealed four foods outlets and imposed fine amounting to Rs 61,500 on various violators of health laws

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) Food Safety teams sealed four foods outlets and imposed fine amounting to Rs 61,500 on various violators of health laws.

According to spokesperson here on Friday, the teams conducted raids at various markets and sealed three shops-- Boom Boom Chicken shop,Usman Traders and Saryas Sip and Bite on the sale of adulterated and loose food items.

The teams also imposed fine Rs 61,500 on several other food outlets and served notices on various others.

