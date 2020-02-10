UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Food Points Challaned For Paying Minimum Salary To Staff

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:28 PM

Four food points challaned for paying minimum salary to staff

Deputy Director Labor Welfare Ghulam Shabir Kulyar Monday issued challans to four food points over violation of labour act by offering minimum salary to their staff

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Labor Welfare Ghulam Shabir Kulyar Monday issued challans to four food points over violation of labour act by offering minimum salary to their staff.

In line with special directives of Director General Labor Welfare, the Deputy Director along with other officers conducted visits of different hotels and shops of the city.

During the checking of the salary register, four food points including Multan Rewari Sweets and Bakers, Ahmed Sweets and Bakers, AFC Food point and Pakiza Bajour Hotel found involved in paying minimum salary to their staff.

The officer issued challans and imposed fine on the food points.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Shabir Kulyar said that no one would be allowed to violate the government orders of paying announced Rs 17,500 per month to a laborer.

He warned food point owners to avoid violation of government others otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Multan Hotel Fine Government Labour

Recent Stories

Proper economic diplomacy needed to gain economic ..

12 minutes ago

Mubadala’s world-leading pathologists, clinical ..

15 minutes ago

PM appreciates Turkish support on Occupied Kashmir

15 minutes ago

Al Wasl Shines and du LaLiga HPC Top Dubai Sports ..

18 minutes ago

SAP Supports Digital Pakistan’s Nationwide Trans ..

23 minutes ago

Rights Group Urges Malian Authorities to Take Grea ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.