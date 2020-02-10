Four food points challaned for paying minimum salary to staff

Deputy Director Labor Welfare Ghulam Shabir Kulyar Monday issued challans to four food points over violation of labour act by offering minimum salary to their staff

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Labor Welfare Ghulam Shabir Kulyar Monday issued challans to four food points over violation of labour act by offering minimum salary to their staff.

In line with special directives of Director General Labor Welfare, the Deputy Director along with other officers conducted visits of different hotels and shops of the city.

During the checking of the salary register, four food points including Multan Rewari Sweets and Bakers, Ahmed Sweets and Bakers, AFC Food point and Pakiza Bajour Hotel found involved in paying minimum salary to their staff.

The officer issued challans and imposed fine on the food points.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Shabir Kulyar said that no one would be allowed to violate the government orders of paying announced Rs 17,500 per month to a laborer.

He warned food point owners to avoid violation of government others otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.