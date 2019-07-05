Four food points sealed

UrduPoint.com
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed four food points and imposed heavy fines on various shops for violating rules and regulations.

A PFA spokesman on Friday said teams conducted surprise checking of various food outlets and found four points, including Qasim Pan Shop, Haidar Karyana Store, Shan Grinding and Shani Soda Water for selling unhygienic and substandard food items.

The points were sealed whereas fines of Rs 76,500 were imposed on various other shopkeepers for selling expired items, he added.

