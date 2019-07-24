UrduPoint.com
Four Food Points Sealed In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:26 PM

Punjab Food Authority teams sealed four food outlets over various charges in different areas of the city, on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority teams sealed four food outlets over various charges in different areas of the city, on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams imposed fine on several food points on violation of health laws and dumped seized items.

The team sealed Geo Pan Shop on mixing expired material and gutka in pans. The team also sealed Abdul Rasheed Tangri unit over adulteration of loose colors, husk of rice, chemicals and substandard oil. Sufi Soda Water in Chiniot and Al-Rian Soda Water in Jhang were also sealed.

The PFA teams also imposed fine of Rs 50,500 on several food points on use of substandard food material and poor cleanliness. The teams also served notices on various others.

