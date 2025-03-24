Four food points were fined Rs. 71,500 for poor sanitation arrangements

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) In view of the arrival of Eid, those selling unhealthy and expired products are on the radar of the Punjab Food Authority. Food safety teams cracked down in different areas of Chiniot.

Under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations Dr.

Muhammad Qasim Raza, a large consignment of expired products was recovered from the grocery store for Eid supply. The shop was sealed on the spot and more than 500 liters of expired cold drinks and more than 20 kg of various expired products were destroyed on the spot.

Strict monitoring of food points is also ongoing and 4 food points were fined Rs. 71,500 for poor sanitation arrangements and use of prohibited ingredients.