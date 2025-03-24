Open Menu

Four Food Points Were Fined Rs. 71,500 For Poor Sanitation Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Four food points were fined Rs. 71,500 for poor sanitation arrangements

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) In view of the arrival of Eid, those selling unhealthy and expired products are on the radar of the Punjab Food Authority. Food safety teams cracked down in different areas of Chiniot.

Under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations Dr.

Muhammad Qasim Raza, a large consignment of expired products was recovered from the grocery store for Eid supply. The shop was sealed on the spot and more than 500 liters of expired cold drinks and more than 20 kg of various expired products were destroyed on the spot.

Strict monitoring of food points is also ongoing and 4 food points were fined Rs. 71,500 for poor sanitation arrangements and use of prohibited ingredients.

Recent Stories

WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely caus ..

WOAH Centre for Camel Diseases detects likely cause of Ethiopia camel deaths

11 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote

CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote

56 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial ..

PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood bank ..

Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services

1 hour ago
 Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country' ..

Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..

1 hour ago
 EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to ..

EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent

1 hour ago
Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified c ..

Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Work ..

UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting

2 hours ago
 Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore ..

Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case

2 hours ago
 Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitorin ..

Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International ..

UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram ..

Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan