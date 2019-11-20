UrduPoint.com
Four Former PHA Officials Booked On Corruption Charges

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:34 PM

Four former PHA officials booked on corruption charges

Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) registered a case against former four senior officials of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), for causing a loss amounting to Rs 381.874 million, in Greater Iqbal Park Project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) registered a case against former four senior officials of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), for causing a loss amounting to Rs 381.874 million, in Greater Iqbal Park Project.

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) sources said here on Wednesday said that false claims of maintaining transparency by previous PML-N government, suffered a big blow as corruption amounting to billions of rupees came to disclosure in an inquiry conducted by the ACE.

The high officials were involved in corruption which was committed during the construction and renovation of Greater Iqbal Park Project, said an ACE inquiry report.

The ACE Punjab registered a case against former DG PHA, Project Director Greater Iqbal Park, Director Engineering PHA, Deputy Director Engineering PHA and CEO of Habib Construction Company on the charges of corruption.

In order to provide financial benefit to blue-eyed and departments concerned the rate of non-schedule items had been excessively inflated as compared to market rate and PEPRA Rules had also been outright ignored, the report said.

According to ACE report corruption on massive scale was disclosed on non-schedule items buying comprising musical dancing fountain, audio-video system for museum, Quaid-e-Azam Hologram software & hardware national history museum, food court fountains, CCTV cameras, floodlights, write room, infotainment system development, network structure and hardware solution, wood folding benches, soft wheel train, LED lights and walk-through gates.

The gravity of corruption can also be realized that 11 walk-through gates were purchased at a cost of Rs 700,000, 56,000 per gate and 98 wood folding benches were purchased at a cost of Rs 100,000, 20,000 per bench, it said.

It was also surfaced during inquiry proceedings that work amounting to Rs 1.5 billion had been undertaken without getting approval in Greater Iqbal Park and the scope of project had been expanded upto four times in order to provide benefit to favourites.

No tender or bid process had been taken into consideration during process of enhancing the scope of project. National exchequer had been ruthlessly looted by showering favours on a single contractor.

ACE officials claimed that each and every single penny will be recovered from the culprits and indiscriminate action is being taken against corrupt elements by implementing on its zero-tolerance policy.

