Four Gamblers Among 11 Outlaws Held; Stake Money, Arms, Drugs Recovered In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Tank police on Tuesday arrested 11 outlaws including four gamblers recovering stake money, drugs and illegal arms from their possession during different actions taken in the limits of City police station.

According to police spokesman, a team of City police station led by DSP City Circle Saleem Khan along with SHO Asghar Wazir raided a den of gambling and arrested four gamblers namely Gulzaman and Sher Nawaz sons of Gulnawaz, Abdullah son of Juma Khan and Ghulam Sadiq son of Ghulam Qadir red-handedly. The police also recovered stake money Rs 35,000 cash and gambling tools from their possession.

Similarly, the police arrested three accused namely Noor Hasan son of Abdullah, Rizwan Ullah son of Nasar Ullah and Muhammad Ghayyur son of Ameel Khan recovering a pistol and 25 cartridges from each of them.

Likewise, the police, while taking action against the menace of drugs, arrested accused Shaeer son of Adam Khan recovering 205 grams of heroin from him.

The police registered separate cases against all the arrested accused and launched further investigation.

Moreover, the police arrested three proclaimed offenders named Muhammad Akbar son of Muhammad Hussain, Yasir son of Abdul Rehman and Muhammad Zahid son of Akram.

