Four Gamblers, Arms Dealer Arrested In Separate Raids

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2022 | 03:17 PM

Four gamblers, arms dealer arrested in separate raids

DIKHAN, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) ::The district police here Saturday arrested four gamblers and an arms supplier during separate raids conducted in different localities.

Taking action on a tip off, the team of Kari Khaisur Police Station raided a house located in Paniala Town and arrested four gamblers who were allegedly involved in gambling.

Police also recovered stake money of Rs 10,400 and three Kalashnikov with ammunition from their possessions. The arrested were identified Ghulam Shabir, Ramzan, Bashir and Jillani.

Similarly, patrolling squad of the same police station claimed to have arrested a man Ya-Khan allegedly involved in supply and transportation of arms and ammunition. Police recovered three Kalashnikov, one pistol and 430 cartridges of different bore.

The arrested have confessed to their crimes while police has registered the cases against them by initiating further investigation.

