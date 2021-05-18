UrduPoint.com
Four Gamblers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Four gamblers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Police arrested four gamblers who were involved in playing gambling in the jurisdiction of Haji-pura police station.

According to police spokesperson,during the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements,the team conducted raid and arrested four gamblers including Waheed, Abdul Rauf, Adnan and Khawar and recovered Rs. 8,000 stake money from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against them.

