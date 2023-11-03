Open Menu

Four Gamblers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Four gamblers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Urban Area Police have arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money from them during a special operation launched here on Friday.

According to police sources, a police team, led by Station House Officer (SHO), conducted an operation against gamblers and other criminals arrested four gamblers Shabir, Falak Sher, Jameel and Kashif.

Stake money amounting to Rs 73,000 and other gambling material were also recovered from them, police sources said and added that case had been registered against the gamblers.

