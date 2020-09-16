UrduPoint.com
Four Gamblers Arrested, Cash Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 02:07 PM

Four gamblers arrested, cash recovered

Ahmadpur East police have arrested four gamblers and recovered cash from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Ahmadpur East police have arrested four gamblers and recovered cash from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Ahmadpur East police caught four gamblers red handed who were engaged in gambling. The police also recovered cash Rs 3,450 used as gambling money.

The police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was in process.

