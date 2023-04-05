Four gamblers arrested in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Attock police arrested four gamblers on Wednesday and recovered Rs.1,714,500 stake money from them.

Injara police station received information that some people were engaged in gambling near Dhok Paikhel entrance gate of Dera Azan Nasir.

ASI Aizaz Ali, in-charge of the Lakar Mar Choki, immediately formed a team and conducted raids.

The police arrested accused Inamur Rehman, Abdul Rahman, a resident of Dakhnir, Muhammad Sharif, and Mudassar Khan, a resident of Langar who were engaged in gambling. Whereas, the accused Zahir Shah, Fayaz, Khawar, Imdad Khan and Nasir Naseer managed to escape from the scene.

Case has been registered all the arrested accused while further investigation was underway.