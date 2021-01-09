Four gamblers arrested in bahawalpur

The police have arrested four gamblers and recovered cash from them here on Saturday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The police have arrested four gamblers and recovered cash from them here on Saturday.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, a police party of Sadar police have raided a place and arrested four suspects involved in gambling.

The police recovered gambling cards and cash Rs 1,200 from the possession of the accused.

The accused were identified as Javed, Sabir and Gulfam. The police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.