UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Gamblers Arrested In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 03:46 PM

Four gamblers arrested in bahawalpur

The police have arrested four gamblers and recovered cash from them here on Saturday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The police have arrested four gamblers and recovered cash from them here on Saturday.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, a police party of Sadar police have raided a place and arrested four suspects involved in gambling.

The police recovered gambling cards and cash Rs 1,200 from the possession of the accused.

The accused were identified as Javed, Sabir and Gulfam. The police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Players’ retention, release and trade for upcomi ..

6 minutes ago

Three women hurt in accident in khanewal

4 minutes ago

Railways land retrieved in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

British MP writes to PM Johnson for taking up horr ..

4 minutes ago

DC inaugurates anti-polio drive

4 minutes ago

Sania Mirza wishes birthday to Farah Khan

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.