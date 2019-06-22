Four gamblers arrested in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

Kohat Police arrested four gamblers during a raid at Tor Chapri area of Dera Adam Khail, District Kohat

According to details four gamblers were arrested from Tor Capri during a raid carried out by SHO Fayaz Khan of Riaz Shaheed Police Station and his team.

Stake money was seized by police.

Meanwhile, three persons including a young girl were injured when a carturn turtled at Kohat Friendship Tunnel. All the three injured were rushed to DHQ hospital Kohat.