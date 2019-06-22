Four Gamblers Arrested In Kohat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 06:35 PM
Kohat Police arrested four gamblers during a raid at Tor Chapri area of Dera Adam Khail, District Kohat
According to details four gamblers were arrested from Tor Capri during a raid carried out by SHO Fayaz Khan of Riaz Shaheed Police Station and his team.
Stake money was seized by police.
Meanwhile, three persons including a young girl were injured when a carturn turtled at Kohat Friendship Tunnel. All the three injured were rushed to DHQ hospital Kohat.