Four gamblers arrested in police raid in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti social elements, Police have arrested four gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 21,300, 4 mobile phones and other valuables items from their possession, spokesman of police informed here on Tuesday.

Naseerabad Police got information that some people were busy in playing gambling in the area during course of action police arrested the gamblers identified as Faizan, Safeer, Jameel and Adeel besides recovering 21,300 and 4 mobile phones from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the Naseerabad police team in arresting the gamblers adding that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements who were violating rule of law.