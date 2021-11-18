UrduPoint.com

Four Gamblers Arrested In Rawalpindi

Thu 18th November 2021

Four gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi police on Thursday arrested four gamblers besides recovering bet money and other items from their possession, In a crackdown against the anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police on Thursday arrested four gamblers besides recovering bet money and other items from their possession, In a crackdown against the anti-social elements.

According to police spokesman, Waris Khan Police had received information that some people were gambling while playing cards in the area.

The police arrested the gamblers identified as Abdullah, Yasir Ali, Abdul Rehman alias Mani and Muhammad Shajeel.

Police recovered cash stake money and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

