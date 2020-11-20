UrduPoint.com
Four Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha

Fri 20th November 2020

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Police on Friday during their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up four gamblers.

A spokesman of police said that Jhal Chakiya Police while acting on a tip off conducted raid at Dhareema and arrested four gamblers who were gambling on cockfight. The police also recovered bet money Rs. 57,000from their possession.

Police had registered a case against all of them.

