Four Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:48 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday during their ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements rounded up four gamblers.
A spokesman of police said that Laksiyan Police conducted raid at Nisowana village and arrested four gamblers who were gambling on cockfight.The team recovered bet money Rs.1 million,four mobile phones and a car from their possession.
Police registered case against all accused under gambling act.