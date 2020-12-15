UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:48 PM

Four gamblers arrested in sargodha

Police on Tuesday during their ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements rounded up four gamblers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday during their ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements rounded up four gamblers.

A spokesman of police said that Laksiyan Police conducted raid at Nisowana village and arrested four gamblers who were gambling on cockfight.The team recovered bet money Rs.1 million,four mobile phones and a car from their possession.

Police registered case against all accused under gambling act.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Car Money All From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan earnssus US $ 100 mln by exporting transp ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's Parliament Extends Law on Special Status ..

2 minutes ago

Members of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Re ..

2 minutes ago

Man shot dead over enmity in sargodha

2 minutes ago

OPEC's Oil Production Rose by 730,000 Barrels Per ..

12 minutes ago

Turkish Opposition Calls for Activating S-400s Ove ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.