Four gamblers arrested in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday during their ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements rounded up four gamblers.

A spokesman of police said that Laksiyan Police conducted raid at Nisowana village and arrested four gamblers who were gambling on cockfight.The team recovered bet money Rs.1 million,four mobile phones and a car from their possession.

Police registered case against all accused under gambling act.