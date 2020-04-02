UrduPoint.com
Four Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:18 PM

Police on Thursday in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up four gamblers, besides bet money amounting to Rs 35,400 and 6 mobile phones from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up four gamblers, besides bet money amounting to Rs 35,400 and 6 mobile phones from their possession.

A spokesman of police informed that Satellite town Police while acting on a tip off conducted raid in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested four gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Imran, Muhammad Riaz, Akraam and Majid Nazar. Police have registered separate cases against them under gambling act.

