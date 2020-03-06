Four Gamblers Arrested In Sialkot
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) : Police on Friday arrested four gamblers in the limit of Sambrial Police Station.
According to police here on Friday,the team conducted raid at a local snooker club and arrested four gamblers-- Shakeel, Zafar, Imran, and Waqar while playing snooker,whereas one Usman managed to escape away from the scene.
Police recovered stake money amounting to Rs 45900, cell phones from their possession.
Police registered separate cases and started investigation.