Four Gamblers Arrested; Rs 15,000 Cash Recovered
Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:46 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Pirwadhai police have arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 15,000 and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up four gamblers namely Waheed Akhtar alias Mistari, Qaiser Naseer, Maqsood Ahmed and Nazir Khan, allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.
A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police Rawal division appreciated the police team and directed to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.