Four gamblers arrested; Rs 15,000 cash recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Pirwadhai police have arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 15,000 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up four gamblers namely Waheed Akhtar alias Mistari, Qaiser Naseer, Maqsood Ahmed and Nazir Khan, allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police Rawal division appreciated the police team and directed to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.