Four gamblers arrested, Rs 24,600, mobile phones recovered

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Basal Police on Thursday arrested four gamblers and recovered Rs 24,600, five mobiles, two motorcycles worth Rs 131,600 from their possession.

According to the details, ASI Shabir Ahmed and his team during a raid arrested four gamblers namely Mohammad Akram Khan son of Nawab Khan resident of Takht Bhai Mardan Hal Domail Jand, Liaqat Ali Khan son of Sarwar Khan resident of Thatta Tehsil Jand, Muhammad Nisar son of Lal Khan resident of Domail Jand.

Police have registered the case and started investigation.