Four Gamblers Arrested; Stake-money Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 10:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The city police here Tuesday arrested four gamblers in Tauheed Abad area and recovered gambling tools besides stake-money from their possession.
Taking action on a tip off, Phandu police conducted raid on a house located in Tauheed Abad.
During the raid police arrested four people engaged in gambling and recovered stake money besides tools used in betting, hashish and ice-drug from their possessions.
The arrested gamblers were identified as Fayid, Ibrahim, Umer and Riaz. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.