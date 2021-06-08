UrduPoint.com
Four Gamblers Arrested; Stake-money Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 10:30 PM

Four gamblers arrested; stake-money recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The city police here Tuesday arrested four gamblers in Tauheed Abad area and recovered gambling tools besides stake-money from their possession.

Taking action on a tip off, Phandu police conducted raid on a house located in Tauheed Abad.

During the raid police arrested four people engaged in gambling and recovered stake money besides tools used in betting, hashish and ice-drug from their possessions.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Fayid, Ibrahim, Umer and Riaz. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

