UrduPoint.com

Four Gamblers Arrested, Stake-money Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:53 PM

Four gamblers arrested, stake-money recovered

The city police here Tuesday claimed to have arrested four gamblers who were allegedly involved in betting on cards in Achar area and recovered gambling tools besides stake-money from their possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The city police here Tuesday claimed to have arrested four gamblers who were allegedly involved in betting on cards in Achar area and recovered gambling tools besides stake-money from their possession.

Taking action on a tip off, Rehman Baba police team conducted a raid on a house situated in Achar village. During the raid police arrested four people engaged in gambling and recovered stake money of Rs45,000 from their possessions.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Zakir, Sardar, Zahir, Dawood, Wajid, Shahid, and Qabil Shah. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Money From

Recent Stories

DC imposes ban on electric fish hunting in Mardan

DC imposes ban on electric fish hunting in Mardan

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns former Islamabad High Court ..

Supreme Court adjourns former Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Siddiqui's case ..

2 minutes ago
 Emergency exercise held at Bahawalpur Airport

Emergency exercise held at Bahawalpur Airport

2 minutes ago
 Baerbock Tells Lavrov Germany Aims to Have Open Di ..

Baerbock Tells Lavrov Germany Aims to Have Open Dialogue With Russia - Berlin

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide best medical facilities ..

Govt committed to provide best medical facilities in rural areas: Kamoka

9 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of martyred cop offered

Funeral prayer of martyred cop offered

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.