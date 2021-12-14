Four gamblers arrested, stake-money recovered

The city police here Tuesday claimed to have arrested four gamblers who were allegedly involved in betting on cards in Achar area and recovered gambling tools besides stake-money from their possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The city police here Tuesday claimed to have arrested four gamblers who were allegedly involved in betting on cards in Achar area and recovered gambling tools besides stake-money from their possession.

Taking action on a tip off, Rehman Baba police team conducted a raid on a house situated in Achar village. During the raid police arrested four people engaged in gambling and recovered stake money of Rs45,000 from their possessions.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Zakir, Sardar, Zahir, Dawood, Wajid, Shahid, and Qabil Shah. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.