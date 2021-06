SIALKOT, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Motra police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four people for gambling from various parts of the city.

The police conducted raids and arrested Qaiser, Iqbal, Qasid and Afzal while gambling and recovered Rs 15,130 stake money from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.