Four gamblers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday arrested four people for gambling from various parts of its jurisdiction and recovered stake money of Rs 10,800 from their possession.

On a tip-off, Bhera police conducted a raid and arrested Arshad, Awais, Bashir Ahmed and Muhammad Talat and recovered stake money of Rs 10,800 and four mobile phones fromtheir possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.