Four Gamblers Held

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:50 PM

Four gamblers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday arrested four people for gambling from various parts of its jurisdiction and recovered stake money of Rs 10,800 from their possession.

On a tip-off, Bhera police conducted a raid and arrested Arshad, Awais, Bashir Ahmed and Muhammad Talat and recovered stake money of Rs 10,800 and four mobile phones fromtheir possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

