Four Gamblers Held During Cock Fight Competition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Four gamblers held during cock fight competition

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Thursday managed to arrest four gamblers for organizing and betting on cockfight matches in the Shadipura Village in the limits of Khoar Police Station.

According to the police sources, acting on a tip, a police team raided the crime scene and apprehended four gamblers identified as Ikhaq Hussain, Safdar Khan, Sohail Ahmed and Ghulam Kosar.

Police also recovered bet money from them.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.

