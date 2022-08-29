UrduPoint.com

Four Gamblers Held During Raid

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Four gamblers held during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 33,000 and four mobile phones from their possession during raid here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Race Course police arrested those gamblers were identified as Obaid, Junaid and Abdul Qadir.

Similarly, Pirwadhai Police arrested the accused Ghulam Adeel, who robbed the citizen by luring reward while police recovered Rs 1400 from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Appreciating the performance of police team the Divisional SP said that gambling was root cause of all evils. Action against gamblers will be continued without any discrimination, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Progress Money All From Race

Recent Stories

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

2 hours ago
 Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw fro ..

Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw from IMF deal

3 hours ago
 What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

6 hours ago
 Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pa ..

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

6 hours ago
 COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.