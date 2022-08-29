Four gamblers held during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 33,000 and four mobile phones from their possession during raid here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Race Course police arrested those gamblers were identified as Obaid, Junaid and Abdul Qadir.

Similarly, Pirwadhai Police arrested the accused Ghulam Adeel, who robbed the citizen by luring reward while police recovered Rs 1400 from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Appreciating the performance of police team the Divisional SP said that gambling was root cause of all evils. Action against gamblers will be continued without any discrimination, he added.