Four Gamblers Held During Raid

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Four gamblers held during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs 1,18,690, and 03 mobile phones from their possession here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, Rawat police conducted a raid and arrested gamblers who were identified as Safir, Tahir, Mudassar and Ghirat Khan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar congratulated the police team and said that gambling is the root of other evils and the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law.

