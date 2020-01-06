UrduPoint.com
Four Gamblers Held In Multan

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 02:49 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) -:Cantonment police arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession here on Monday.

According to police, the team during a crackdown against gamblers arrested four gamblers including Munir, Aslam, Rafique and Akbar.

They were involved in gambling on cards and recovered stake money and gambling material from their possession.

Police registered case.

More Stories From Pakistan

