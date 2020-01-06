Four gamblers held in Multan

Cantonment police arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) -:Cantonment police arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession here on Monday.

According to police, the team during a crackdown against gamblers arrested four gamblers including Munir, Aslam, Rafique and Akbar.

They were involved in gambling on cards and recovered stake money and gambling material from their possession.

Police registered case.