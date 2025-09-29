Four gamblers held in police crackdown

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Police arrested four alleged gamblers during an operation in the jurisdiction of the Guliana police station and recovered stake money and playing cards.

According to a police spokesman, the action was carried out on the directions of DSP Kharian Circle Shahid Mehmood.

SHO Guliana police station Inspector Tauqeer ul Hassan Ranjha, along with SI Ehtesham Arif and other personnel, raided the spot on a tip-off and apprehended the accused red-handed.

The arrested were identified as Waqas, Shahid, Nasir, and Muhammad Ashfaq.

Further investigation is underway.