Four Gamblers Held In Police Crackdown
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 12:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Police arrested four alleged gamblers during an operation in the jurisdiction of the Guliana police station and recovered stake money and playing cards.
According to a police spokesman, the action was carried out on the directions of DSP Kharian Circle Shahid Mehmood.
SHO Guliana police station Inspector Tauqeer ul Hassan Ranjha, along with SI Ehtesham Arif and other personnel, raided the spot on a tip-off and apprehended the accused red-handed.
The arrested were identified as Waqas, Shahid, Nasir, and Muhammad Ashfaq.
Further investigation is underway.
Recent Stories
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Participants of 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy ..
TRENDS participates in European Parliament conference, urges confronting polaris ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins 2025 Road Race in Rwanda
UAE concludes successful participation in China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2025
UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exports in 2025
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s organisational excellence
Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show
UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in South Africa
Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science International 2025
11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four gamblers held in police crackdown6 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Participants of 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy War College7 minutes ago
-
Police recover 3-year-old lost girl16 minutes ago
-
One dacoit arrested,two escape after police encounter36 minutes ago
-
Dr. Azra Pechuho encourages public confidence in HPV vaccine amid extended immunization effort56 minutes ago
-
Man killed, two other receive injuries in road accident56 minutes ago
-
PMDC introduces state-of-the-art automated system & online grievance mechanism2 hours ago
-
Three outlaws injured as accomplices open fire on police van in Hassanabdal2 hours ago
-
Driver killed as truck hits electricity wires in Chakwal2 hours ago
-
Dead body found in Chorlakki area2 hours ago
-
Awais Shah grieved over death of anchor person Imtiaz Mir3 hours ago
-
Cardiologist urges lifestyle modifications, regular screenings on 'World Heart Day'3 hours ago