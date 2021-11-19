Four gamblers held in raid

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :New Town Police have arrested four gamblers and recovered Rs 14,000 cash stake money, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up four gamblers, namely Nasir, Muhammad Arif, Saeed Mehmood and Adil Aslam, involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 14,000 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was underway. Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal division Zia ud din Ahmed appreciated the police team and directed them to continue the crackdown against lawbreakers.

