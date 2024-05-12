Four gamblers held over cockfight

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) In a recent operation, the police have arrested four gamblers over cockfighting in the jurisdiction of Gujjar Khan police station here on Sunday.

The apprehended gamblers have been identified as Arshad, Naeem, Hamza, and Nauman.

The police also seized the cock, 03 mobile phones, vehicle and motorcycle from their custody. Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended the police team and said that gambling was the root cause of other crimes.

He underscored that those involved would not evade justice and would be held accountable under the law.