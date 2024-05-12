Four Gamblers Held Over Cockfight
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) In a recent operation, the police have arrested four gamblers over cockfighting in the jurisdiction of Gujjar Khan police station here on Sunday.
The apprehended gamblers have been identified as Arshad, Naeem, Hamza, and Nauman.
The police also seized the cock, 03 mobile phones, vehicle and motorcycle from their custody. Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act and further investigation was in progress.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended the police team and said that gambling was the root cause of other crimes.
He underscored that those involved would not evade justice and would be held accountable under the law.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N AJK backs negotiated solutions for key issues2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor sees off Hajj pilgrims at JIAP2 minutes ago
-
Sindh, KP following in Punjab CM's footsteps by lowering roti price: Azma2 minutes ago
-
Twelve held in ongoing police crackdown against drug dealers12 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrested 18 suspects including two drug dealers12 minutes ago
-
Watercourses to be cemented across province: Maryam21 minutes ago
-
Prices of vegetable increasing day by day21 minutes ago
-
Hailstorms, heavy downpour damage standing wheat crops in district Abbottabad22 minutes ago
-
Man abducted from Wah22 minutes ago
-
PNCA starts registration in music, arts classes22 minutes ago
-
IESCO announces power suspension programme22 minutes ago
-
A centre to protect and promote Taxila stone carving art was inaugurated.22 minutes ago