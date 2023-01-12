Four gamblers held with stake money

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Shah Shams police have arrested four notorious gamblers and recovered stake money and gambling material from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

According to police sources, Shah Shams police under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Rao Naeem Shahid, launched a crackdown against gamblers and arrested four gamblers including the most wanted Mukhtar alias Mariya Dogar, Tariq Naseem, Shabir Ahmed and Ghazanfar Abbas.

The police recovered stake money Rs 530,000 and gambling material from their possession, while, case has been registered against the gamblers.