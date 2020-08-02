Four gamblers held with stake money

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Alpa police have arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan, Alpa police launched a crack down against gambler and arrested Muhammad Yasin, Nadeem, Sajid Ali and Khalid Hussain.

Police team have also recovered stake money and gambling material from their possession.

Case has been registered against them, police sources said.