UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Gamblers Held With Stake Money

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Four gamblers held with stake money

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Alpa police have arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan, Alpa police launched a crack down against gambler and arrested Muhammad Yasin, Nadeem, Sajid Ali and Khalid Hussain.

Police team have also recovered stake money and gambling material from their possession.

Case has been registered against them, police sources said.

Related Topics

Police Money Sunday From

Recent Stories

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a histor ..

19 minutes ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in labour field

19 minutes ago

UAE secures 35% of Japan&#039;s crude oil needs in ..

3 hours ago

Mainland China reports 49 new coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.85 million, d ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE creates history with first Arab nuc ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.