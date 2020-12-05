UrduPoint.com
Four Gamblers Held With Valuables

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Four gamblers held with valuables

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :City police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 04 gamblers and recovered two mobiles phones, stake money, gambling tools and other articles from their possession.

A Police spokesman informed, SHP, Ratta Amral and others team members raided in an area and netted four gamblers namely Anwar Shah, Nazar Muhammad, Safaid Gul and Mahsood.

The Police also seized stake money amounting to Rs. 21000, two mobiles phone, gambling tools and other valuable items from their custody.

Police registered separate cases under relevant while investigations were underway.

