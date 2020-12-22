UrduPoint.com
Four Gamblers Rounded Up

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 11:40 AM

Four gamblers rounded up

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested four gamblers and recovered Rs 10,000 cash stake money,two mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to police spokesman here on Tuesday,Kot momin police team conducted raid in its jurisdiction and arrested four gamblers -- Nasrullah,Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Bashir and Muhammad Afzal while playing cards.

Police registered case against the accused under gambling act.

