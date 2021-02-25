UrduPoint.com
Four Gamblers Rounded Up With Rs 15690 Cash Stake Money

Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:28 PM

Four gamblers rounded up with Rs 15690 cash stake money

Police have arrested four gamblers and recovered Rs 15,690 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four gamblers and recovered Rs 15,690 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to Police spokesman, Naseerabad police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested four gamblers namely Babar Shahzad, Saqlain Mehmood, Asad Nawaz and Khurram Shahzad who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 15,690 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate crackdownagainst outlaws.

